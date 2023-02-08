Mild today, but cold and windy Thursday

Colder and windy conditions on the way for Thursday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny, mild, and breezy conditions for Wednesday afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid and upper-50s.

TONIGHT: Getting windy tonight with snow showers and colder temperatures moving in across the area. Northwesterly winds will come in at 15 to 25 mph and gusting to 40 mph. Snow accumulations will be light and spotty. Lows will dip into the teens.

EXTENDED: Cold and windy conditions ahead for Thursday afternoon. We'll continue to see 15 to 25 mph winds... and temps in the upper-20s and low-30s. High pressure quickly builds across the region by Friday and temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s by Saturday.