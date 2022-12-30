Temperatures rebound this weekend

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a few high, thin clouds by the afternoon. Temps will rebound nicely into the 40's and 50's which is closer to seasonal for this time of year.

EXTENDED: The holiday weekend will get off to a mild start. By Saturday, highs will be in the 50s across the I-25 corridor and Plains. Snow will impact the high country through Sunday, where a general 10-20" is expected. Our next winter storm arrives for the first day of the new year beginning later that evening and extending into the overnight which could mean some slick travel around the Pikes Peak region and Palmer Divide by early Monday morning.