Weather Alert: Impactful winter weather tonight and Tuesday

Weather Alert: A strong storm system will impact our area over the next 24 to 36 hours.

TODAY: Monday will be mild with strong winds this afternoon... and critical fire weather for Pueblo and areas south and east. Highs today will top out in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT: As an area of low pressure intensifies... colder air will filter in and we'll see a period of snow develop late tonight and into the day on Tuesday. The Tuesday morning commute, especially to the north of downtown and across the Palmer Divide.

EXTENDED: Periods of snow into early Tuesday afternoon... with the heaviest snow east and northeast of Colorado Springs. Cold and windy tomorrow afternoon with highs ranging from the low-30s to the low-40s. Cold through the end of the week with the teens and single digits overnight... and afternoon highs in the 30s.