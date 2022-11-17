Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Very cold and light snow through Friday morning

We're in a Weather Alert today.

Bitterly cold temperatures and light snow on the way tonight and Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, cold, and windy this morning. A cold front will move through the area later this morning... and temps will drop throughout the afternoon.  

TONIGHT: Snow will move into the area later this evening... and periods of snow will continue into early Friday morning. Lows will drop into the single digits overnight.

EXTENDED: Snow showers will continue Friday morning. Temperatures will be very cold Friday with highs only in the 20s.  Clearing skies and single digit lows will greet the area again Saturday morning. A warming trend gets underway Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday highs will climb back into the upper-40s and 50s.

