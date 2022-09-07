Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 7:31 AM

Record setting heat likely today

9-7 highs

Record breaking heat is likely this afternoon.

TODAY: A massive ridge of high pressure will dominated the weather pattern the next 48-hours. Highs today will range from the mid-90s to the low-100s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and a very warm late summer evening... with highs still in the upper-70s and 80s at 10 pm.  Clear skies overnight with mild morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures in the 90s and 100s. A cool down begins Friday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will slam through the region Friday night. Much cooler with rain showers and a few storms for Saturday.  Weekend high temperatures will plumet into the 60s and 70s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content