Record setting heat likely today

Record breaking heat is likely this afternoon.

TODAY: A massive ridge of high pressure will dominated the weather pattern the next 48-hours. Highs today will range from the mid-90s to the low-100s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and a very warm late summer evening... with highs still in the upper-70s and 80s at 10 pm. Clear skies overnight with mild morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures in the 90s and 100s. A cool down begins Friday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will slam through the region Friday night. Much cooler with rain showers and a few storms for Saturday. Weekend high temperatures will plumet into the 60s and 70s.