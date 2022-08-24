Sunny and warm today

Mainly sunny skies and warm Wednesday temperatures. TODAY: High temperatures today will range from the mid-80s to the low-90s. Dry from I-25 and areas to the east, with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to our west over the higher terrain. TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Thursday will fall into the upper-50s. EXTENDED: There's an increasing chance of thundershowers Thursday and Friday. Most storms Thursday will remain west of I-25... with an increasing chance for thundershowers across the plains on Friday. Temperatures through the weekend will remain in the upper-80s and low-90s. Isolated thundershowers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday for the I-25 corridor.

