today at 7:53 AM
Sunny and warm today

8-24 HIGHS

Mainly sunny skies and warm Wednesday temperatures.
TODAY: High temperatures today will range from the mid-80s to the low-90s. Dry from I-25 and areas to the east, with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to our west over the higher terrain.
TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Thursday will fall into the upper-50s.
EXTENDED: There's an increasing chance of thundershowers Thursday and Friday. Most storms Thursday will remain west of I-25... with an increasing chance for thundershowers across the plains on Friday. Temperatures through the weekend will remain in the upper-80s and low-90s. Isolated thundershowers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday for the I-25 corridor.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

