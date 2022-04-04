Marty’s Monday Evening Forecast – Very Windy Soon – 4/4/2022

Overview: We're tracking too much wind…

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant this evening, then increasing wind over and near the mountains after midnight. High Wind Warnings go into effect for Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, and Fremont counties starting as early at 3:00 AM in some areas. By morning, the wind over and near the mountains will be blowing from the west or northwest between 20 and 40 mph, with occasional gusts over 60 mph. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for most areas in eastern Colorado, but some mountain communities, and low lying areas where the wind is lighter, 30s are more likely. The high mountain valleys should cool into the 20s. Snow will begin to fall over the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide later this evening and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the high country due to a combination of snow and blowing snow.

Tuesday: A High Wind Warning will be in effect many areas for much of the day. Becoming very windy over more areas during the morning with many locations experiencing wind speeds of 20 to 40 mph, with higher gusts between 60 and 80 mph possible over and very near to the mountains. We’ll warm quickly into the 60s and 70s for the plains with 50s over our local mountain communities, but we'll turn cooler again during the afternoon as the next cold front moves over the state. Most of the precipitation with the cold front looks to remain over the high country, but a few sprinkles or flurries could develop briefly over our local mountain communities.

Extended: Wednesday and Thursday looks partly cloudy and brisk with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas. There will be a slight chance for a few rain/snow showers over and near the mountains Wednesday or Wednesday night, but we don’t expect any significant precipitation. We’ll be dry Friday and Saturday with warming temperatures and less wind. We’ll track some cooler air for Sunday and Monday again.