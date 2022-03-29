Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible today… then snow showers

Rain and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, then switching to snow later tonight.

TODAY: Unsettled and cooler today. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and this evening. Colder air aloft will drop snow levels later tonight and early Wednesday morning. Highs today will be in the low-60s for Colorado Springs and the low-70s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Rain will change to snow later tonight. Snow may accumulate in northern El Paso and Teller counties. Snow will have a hard time accumulating here in Colorado Springs… but morning lows will be cold in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Scattered snow showers and much colder temperatures ahead for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will only climb into the low and mid-40s. We'll see another weak system usher in a chance for showers Thursday night and Friday. Looking for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend.