Monday weather update: A few snow showers today, clearing for Tuesday and tracking our next snowstorm

Today: A few snow showers are likely across Southern Colorado as a weak disturbance moves its way across the state. These snow showers won't amount to much but it will be enough to coat roads again. Only a half inch to an inch of additional snow may fall from Colorado Springs to Pueblo this afternoon. Skies will begin to clear as we head into the overnight hours.

This week: Tuesday will be a clear and sunny day across the region. Highs will return the the upper 30s to mid 40s across the Pikes Peak Region. We stay dry and mild through Wednesday afternoon before our next storm moves in.

Wednesday is will be a transition day for the area. A cold front with snow will push through Wednesday dropping temperatures and increasing snow by the evening. Thursday is likely to be a very cold and snowy day. Light to moderate snow will fall through Friday morning. In total, this looks to be a 2-5" storm for much of the region.

We will begin to clear our Friday afternoon but temperatures will only rebound slightly. The big warmup comes just in times for the weekend. Highs this weekend should rise above average and there should be plenty of sunshine to work with so enjoy it!

~Andy