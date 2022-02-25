Cold Friday but warming temperatures through the weekend

Cold again Friday… but a warming trend for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny skies early in the day, with an increase in clouds later this afternoon. There is a small chance for a few evening snow showers… mainly from Monument north across the Palmer Divide. Highs today will range from the low-30s to the upper-30s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will begin to clear overnight. Single digit starts will greet us once again Saturday morning. We'll see mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper-30s and low-40s Saturday afternoon.

EXTENDED: Our warming trend will continue through the weekend. Still a bit chilly Saturday with below average temperatures, but we will see highs climb back into the upper-30s and low-40s. A major jump Sunday as highs climb into the upper-50s and low-60s. And we could even see some low-70s across the plains by the middle of next week.