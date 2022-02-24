Cold temperatures continue… but warmer weekend weather!

As the snow comes to an end… a warming trend heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Morning snow showers will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid-20s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold overnight with morning lows falling into the single digits.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cold Friday with highs in the mid and upper-30s. High pressure builds across the region this weekend with warming temperatures. Highs Saturday will make it into the 40s and climbing into the mid and upper-50s.

Much warmer by the middle of next week as highs climb into the mid and upper-60s.