Warm Before the Storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

Brisk southwesterly winds kept Southeast Colorado's daytime high temperatures in the 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon. Colorado Springs' high temperature topped out at 65, and we enjoyed plenty of sunshine.

These warm westerly winds stay with us for Presidents Day Monday, before a series of arctic blasts send temperatures down into the single digits near zero for a good part of the week.

Expect high temperatures in the 50s for the Springs on Monday, and then brace for a rapid drop in temperature down into the single digits by Monday night. Daytime temperatures will struggle to reach the 20s Tuesday through Thursday, and overnight lows will be near zero.

We don't expect much snowfall with this arctic weather, accumulations will only amount to 2 to 4 inches along the I-25 Corridor over the next few days. Just remember to dress warmly, make sure your pets are indoors, and take your time driving.