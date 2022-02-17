Partly cloudy, but chilly Thursday

Clearing skies and much colder temperatures heading into the afternoon.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and cold today. High temperatures will max out in the mid and upper-30s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, light winds, and very cold overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the teens.

EXTENDED: A warming trend will carry us through the weekend before frigid temperatures return next week. Sunny and mild Friday afternoon with temps in the upper-40s and low-50s. A beautiful weekend with temperatures soaring into the upper-50s and low-60s through Sunday. Cold air will come blasting through the area Monday night with single digit starts and highs only in the 20s and 30s.