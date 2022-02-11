WEATHER ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow for Friday night

WEATHER ALERT: Snow in the forecast for Friday night with several inches possible.

TODAY: Cold and windy as we head into the afternoon. A winter weather advisory begins at 4 pm this afternoon, through 11 pm tonight. Colorado Springs and Pueblo are in the window for 1" to 2" of snow.

TONIGHT: Snow will come to an end overnight with partial clearing by sunrise Saturday morning. Cold Saturday morning with lows falling into the teens.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny skies and chilly conditions for Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s. Warmer temperatures for Sunday and early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Out next winter weather system will impact the area Wednesday and Thursday next week.