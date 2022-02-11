Skip to Content
today at 8:03 AM
Published 7:36 AM

WEATHER ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow for Friday night

2-11 SNOW AMT

WEATHER ALERT: Snow in the forecast for Friday night with several inches possible.

TODAY: Cold and windy as we head into the afternoon. A winter weather advisory begins at 4 pm this afternoon, through 11 pm tonight. Colorado Springs and Pueblo are in the window for 1" to 2" of snow.

TONIGHT: Snow will come to an end overnight with partial clearing by sunrise Saturday morning. Cold Saturday morning with lows falling into the teens.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny skies and chilly conditions for Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s. Warmer temperatures for Sunday and early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Out next winter weather system will impact the area Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

