Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Mostly Sunny – 1/30/2022

Overview: We’re tracking a couple of warm days before winter weather returns!

Today: More of the same really with a mostly sunny sky, generally light wind, and temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains with 40s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Clear with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will get colder.

Extended: On Monday we’ll likely have more wind and clouds, but still looks to remain warm with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s for the plains, 40s to lower 50s for the mountains and high mountain valleys. A shallow layer of colder air should slide over eastern Colorado on Tuesday knocking temperatures back into the 30s and 40s, and while we expect increasing clouds, it does not appear that we should expect precipitation with the initial surge of cooler air on Tuesday. A deeper layer of much colder air will work over all of Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday leaving many areas stuck in the teens and 20s all day Wednesday. This deeper surge of colder air also looks to be accompanied by an upper-level wave, and the combination of these features will likely result in a widespread area of at least light snow developing over the area by Wednesday. The very cold air looks to remain in place through Thursday with highs again likely only in the teens and 20s, and for a couple of nights, our temperatures will probably fall to near zero, or possibly below. We should start to warm a little on Friday.