Partly cloudy and cold today… snow chances return Friday

Morning fog gives way to partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures this afternoon.

TODAY: Another chilly day across southern Colorado with afternoon highs in the mid and upper-30s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and frigid morning lows Friday. Most areas will dip into the teens by sunrise Friday with few areas showing single digit lows.

EXTENDED: A bit milder for Friday highs before our next storm system brings accumulating snow to the region. Snow will begin Friday afternoon and continue into early Saturday morning. One to two inches of snow are possible along the I-25 corridor from Colorado Springs to Pueblo. Higher amounts for the mountains to the west. Cold again Saturday with morning lows in the teens and highs in the 30s and 40s. Down the road there's another chance for snow by Tuesday.