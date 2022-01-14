Marty’s Friday Morning Forecast – Strong Wind, Areas of Snow – 1/14/2022

Overview: Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild early this morning before a cold front brings windy conditions and colder air to everyone. A High Wind Warning is in effect east of the I-25 corridor today for damaging wind gusts near 60 mph.

Today: Clouds will increase, and a burst of wind-driven snow seems likely to develop over the Pikes Peak Region around lunch time, spreading south to the higher terrain south/southwest of Pueblo this afternoon. Snowfall accumulations for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Canon City proper look to remain pretty limited, but northern Colorado Springs could receive a quick inch or so as the cold front arrives.

Accumulations of snow are more likely over the terrain favored areas north and west of Colorado Springs and south and southwest of Pueblo, where the snow will fall more steadily and for longer. Residents near the Wet and Sangre De Cristo mountains (Rye, Beulah, La Veta, Cuchara) and on The Palmer Divide (Palmer Lake, Monument, Black Forest) could expect a general 1”- 3” snowfall with localized areas perhaps receiving a little more. Although overall snowfall accumulations look to remain generally light, travelers should expect wind-driven snow to produce periods of poor visibility and at least briefly whitened roadways under heavier bands of snow this afternoon.

Temperatures this morning will briefly reach the lower 50s along and south of the Arkansas River; 30s and 40s for most others. As the cold front works southward, the air will get significantly colder and the wind will be chilly.

Tonight: Snow will come to an end, and the wind and clouds will gradually decrease late. Chilly by morning with low temperatures in the teens for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will get colder.

Extended: Any clouds around early Saturday morning will give way to a sunny sky. The wind will be lighter, and after a chilly morning, the afternoon should be more pleasant with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The weather should be warmer and breezy at times Sunday through Tuesday. The air will start to cool on Wednesday, and by Wednesday night and Thursday we’ll probably be chilly with another chance for light snow. Friday looks breezy and cool and next weekend looks dry and warmer.