WEATHER ALERT: Rain/Snow Mix Tonight

Tonight: A cold front is currently moving south through El Paso County, transporting rain that will soon change over to snow. Slick and snow covered roads are likely overnight as the system continues it's track into southern Colorado overnight. Cooling temperatures have already changed some of the precipitation over to snow in Colorado Springs, bringing up to 2" of accumulation in the Pikes Peak region. Low temperatures to 23 degrees in Colorado Springs and 30 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Patchy fog is possible across the area during the area before 8am. A few lingering snow flurries are possible through the morning hours, gradually turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High temperatures only to 38 degrees in Colorado Springs and 44 in Pueblo with light winds.

Extended: Entering into a ridge of high pressure to start the week. That'll bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to Colorado. Highs should be hitting into the upper 40s Monday and upper 50s by Tuesday.

