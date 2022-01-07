Some very warm temperatures coming our way Friday

Warm! Mainly sunny and warm for your Friday afternoon.

TODAY: A quick moving ridge of high pressure will provide for temperatures in the low to mid-60s Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning lows Saturday will fall into the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Increasing clouds and mild Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid and upper-50s. There is a small chance for a few snow showers Saturday night along the I-25 corridor. Temps will be about ten degrees cooler for Sunday with highs in the low and mid-40s. Warmer and dry early next week.