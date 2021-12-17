Skip to Content
A chilly start to the weekend but milder by Sunday

12-17 highs

Sunny skies but cool temperatures heading into the weekend.

TODAY: A trough of low pressure is moving across the area today and keeping us on the chilly side. Highs today will be in the low to mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and some very cold starts coming up on Saturday. Single digit lows and teens will greet most of the area Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: Sunny skies and chilly Saturday with highs in the low-40s. High pressure building across the area will allow temperatures to climb by some 10 to 15 degrees Sunday. Mild and dry through the middle of next week.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

