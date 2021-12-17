A chilly start to the weekend but milder by Sunday

Sunny skies but cool temperatures heading into the weekend.

TODAY: A trough of low pressure is moving across the area today and keeping us on the chilly side. Highs today will be in the low to mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and some very cold starts coming up on Saturday. Single digit lows and teens will greet most of the area Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: Sunny skies and chilly Saturday with highs in the low-40s. High pressure building across the area will allow temperatures to climb by some 10 to 15 degrees Sunday. Mild and dry through the middle of next week.