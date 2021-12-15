WEATHER ALERT: Strong and damaging winds possible, travel caution urged

WEATHER ALERT: A high wind warning has been issued for most of southern Colorado starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the National Weather Service is advising residents along the Front Range to be cautious while traveling.

TODAY: Strong and possibly damaging winds will be widespread across the KRDO viewing area. SW winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Winds will remain strong through the early evening.

The NWS says winds could cause downed powerlines, which in turn could start a wildfire. The high winds could also cause visibility issues along the eastern plains, according to the NWS, with visibility less than a quarter-mile due to blowing dust.

Early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for the Alamosa area. Then at about 7:30 a.m., a severe thunderstorm with winds above 70 mph swept east of Pueblo toward Rocky Ford.

TONIGHT: Windy and colder with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Quiet and cold heading into the weekend. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s... and afternoon highs in the 40s.

