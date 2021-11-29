Skip to Content
Weather
today at 8:53 AM
Published 7:41 AM

Sunny and warm… and records may be broken

11-29 HIGHS

Record setting possible across the area this afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny skies and very mild November temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper-60s and low to mid-70s. The record high for Colorado Springs is 71 and the forecast is 69. The record high for Pueblo is 74… same as the forecast.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly overnight with morning lows in the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Unfortunately, the extended forecast is warm and dry. We'll slightly cooler Tuesday, but still well above average. Temperatures return to the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Dry through the weekend.

