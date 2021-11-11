Breezy and cool for your Veterans Day

Sunny skies, cool, and breezy for your Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: A strong southwesterly flow will keep us on the windy side Thursday afternoon with SW winds 10 to 20 mph. Highs today will remain on par with averages with the mid and upper-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold again overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will remain cool Friday with highs in the mid and upper-50s. We'll see about ten degrees of warming for Saturday before another dry cold front arrives Sunday. Sunny and warm early next week as the 70s return.