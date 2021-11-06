Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warm Weekend Ahead! – 11/6/2021

Overview: We’re tracking a warm weekend, but colder air will arrive next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy at times with high temperatures near record levels in the 70s and lower 80s for the plains, 60s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will cool into the 20s. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour!

Sunday: Mostly sunny & breezy to windy at times with high temperatures again in the 70s and lower 80s for the plains, 60s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended: We’re tracking a shallow cold front that should knock temperatures back a little starting Monday, and then another notch on Tuesday. We’ll have some wind at times, and an increase in clouds Monday night into Tuesday, but through Tuesday we loon to remain dry. A stronger cold front may reach the area late Wednesday/Wednesday night with more wind, sharply colder air, and a decent chance for some rain and snow. Then end of the week looks colder and blustery, and there may be enough instability for isolated, generally weak snow showers over and near the mountains.