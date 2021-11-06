Another Beautiful Day Ahead!

Tonight: Mostly clear skies across the region with low temperatures down to 41 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Sunday: The ridge of high pressure draped over the intermountain west will continue to bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to Colorado. High temperatures nearing record highs again as we'll hit about 79 degrees in Colorado Springs and 82 in Pueblo, which is more seasonal for mid-September. Make sure to remember to set your clocks back an hour as daylight saving comes to an end.

Extended: An overall pleasant Monday with highs still in the mid to high 60s, but a cold front will drop through the state during the afternoon hours which will bring cooler and unsettled weather for the mid-week forecast.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.