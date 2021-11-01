Partly to mostly cloudy and mild Monday. A mix of precipitation possible Tuesday

Partly cloudy and mild Monday, with rain and snow possible Tuesday.

TODAY: We'll see partly cloudy skies early Monday with increasing clouds late this afternoon and tonight. Isolated showers will be possible this evening. Highs today will top out in the upper-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will fall into the 20s and 30s... and freezing drizzle is possible first thing Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and cool for your Tuesday with rain showers later in the morning and into the afternoon. A mix of precipitation will linger overnight and into Wednesday morning, with skies clearing by Wednesday night.