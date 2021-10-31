Cold and Rainy Week Ahead

Tonight: Currently dealing with patchy dense fog across northern El Paso County with a light mist/drizzle falling along the I-25 corridor. The biggest concern tonight is the potential for periods of low visibility and areas of slick and/or icy roads. Thankfully our road temperatures are a bit too warm to support widespread ice, but overpasses and bridges may experience minor icy spots. Low temperatures to 29 degrees in Colorado Springs and 32 in Pueblo.

Monday: Patchy fog still possible during the early morning hours, gradually turning partly cloudy with high temperatures warming back near seasonal averages, to 48 degrees in Colorado Springs and 55 in Pueblo. Isolated afternoon/evening showers are possible but staying mostly contained to the Palmer Divide.

Extended: Rain/Snow chances Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures struggling to push out of the 40s. Finally by Thursday the unsettled pattern will break with sunny skies and high temperatures back into the 40s.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.