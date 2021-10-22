Sunny and mild Friday. Mountains snow possible Saturday night.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures to end the work week.

TODAY: High pressure builds across the region today, bringing sunny skies and highs in the low and mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool overnight with morning lows Saturday falling into the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Our next system will move into Colorado Saturday afternoon bringing with it a chance for rain and snow in the mountains. Southern Colorado will see increasing cloudiness Saturday afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures Sunday will be slightly cooler behind our Saturday night system. Our next storm arrives Tuesday with rain showers and mountain snow.