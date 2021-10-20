Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 8:47 AM
Published 8:03 AM

Sunny and cool today, but a warm up underway

10-20 highs

Lots of sunshine and cool Wednesday, but warmer temperatures ahead.

TODAY: High pressure starts to build in across the region today with sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the mid-30s by sunrise Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern through the start of the weekend. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s through Saturday.

Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content