Beautiful Weather Pattern Ahead

Tonight: Isolated showers possible tonight mostly staying in the mountains. Gradually turning clear after midnight with low temperatures down to 43 degrees in Colorado Springs and 47 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine to start the morning with high temperatures pushing to 74 degrees in Colorado Springs and 78 in Pueblo. A few afternoon clouds are possible but any showers that pop up will be south of HWY 50 and be relatively short-lived.

Extended: High temperatures consistently reaching into the mid 70s in Colorado Springs for the week ahead with sunny skies. Wednesday a few afternoon/evening showers are possible but again likely staying in the higher elevations.

