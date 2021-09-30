Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 7:38 AM
Published 7:15 AM

Cloudy, cool, and showery for your Thursday afternoon

9-30 highs

Mostly cloudy and cool Thursday with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s.

TODAY: Cool temps and scattered rains showers. The better chance for showers will be along the continental divide and across the western slope.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows falling into the mid and upper-40s. More numerous rains showers will be possible along the border with New Mexico.

EXTENDED: Friday will feature numerous rain showers and mountain snow showers. Highs remain below average with highs in the low-60s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Conditions will begin to settle down with a warming trend by Sunday.

Local Forecast / State Forecast / Video
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content