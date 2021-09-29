Unsettled with showers and storms Wednesday evening

Weather

Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday evening.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds to start the day. Highs this afternoon will still be mild in the 70s and 80s. The best window for showers and storms will be from 4 pm through about 9 pm tonight.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers will linger overnight into Thursday morning. Morning lows will dip into the mid and upper-40s. Light showers will be possible for the morning commute.

EXTENDED: Unsettled with scattered showers and storms possible through Saturday and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. Gradually a quieter weather pattern looks to evolve through the end of the weekend.