Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Not AS Hot – 9/12/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking a couple of cold fronts that should help a little with the heat…

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy at times, a little hazy, and a little cooler with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains, 70s and 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly along and north of the Arkansas River late this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms over the plains could briefly approach severe criteria with hail to near an inch in diameter and wind gusts close to 60 mph, but for most areas the storms will likely be weaker with just brief rain and gusty wind.

Tonight: Any evening storms will drift east and end, then mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains, 30s and 40s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday looks warmer again with isolated, brief showers and/or weak thunderstorms most likely over the Pikes Peak Region during the late afternoon and evening hours. A stronger cold front will bring more noticeable cooling and better chances for rain to the area on Tuesday with high temperatures falling into the 70s and lower 80s for the plains, 60s over the mountains. The rest of the week looks mostly sunny and dry with temperatures climbing back into the 80s and 90s for the plains, 70s and 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys.