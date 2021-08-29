Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Breezy & Cooler – 8/29/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking a cold front, but the heat will return soon.

Today: Morning low clouds will break up leaving us partly cloudy, breezy to windy at times and cooler during the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms should develop over and very near to the mountains during the afternoon and evening, and any stronger cells could produce brief downpours, but they look to remain rather spotty. The best coverage of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening should be over and near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. High temperatures are only expected to reach the 70s and 80s for most areas.

Tonight: Any showers or thunderstorms should end this evening, then partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60 over the plains with 30s and 40s for our local mountain communities and the high mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday look hot and mostly dry. Isolated thunderstorms may return to mostly mountain areas on Wednesday, but many locations look to remain hot and dry, and the wind will increase. Increasing clouds and better chances for rain Thursday and Friday might help take the edge off the heat for some areas at times.