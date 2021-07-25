Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Scattered PM Storms – 7/25/2021

Weather

Overview: Scattered thunderstorms are expected at times over various areas through Monday before decreasing in coverage. For many areas the air will get hotter again starting Tuesday.

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing again as the day progresses. Thunderstorms this afternoon will remain scattered, and are more likely to develop/drift farther east across the plains with time as compared to yesterday. High temperatures should reach the 80s and 90s for the plains with 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and high valleys.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening before gradually winding down late, then partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas.

Extended: The air will begin to warm on Monday, but we still expect a few afternoon storms that could help to take the edge off the heat a little. Storms on Monday are possible in many areas, but are likely to be most numerous south of the Arkansas River. Starting Tuesday storms will be more isolated and likely confined to the mountains with Wednesday looking to be the hottest and driest day of the week with high temperatures in the 90s to lower 100s across the plains. By Friday it appears that thunderstorms should increase in coverage and spread over more of the area, which should help cool the air a little.