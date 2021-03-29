Very warm and very windy Monday afternoon

Weather

Strong winds and very warm temperatures Monday afternoon. Much colder with rain and snow showers Tuesday.

TODAY: Temperature-wise it's a great-looking Monday with highs in the 70s and 80s. But it's going to be a very windy afternoon with West winds 25-30 mph and gusting 50 to 60 mph.

TONIGHT: A strong cold front crosses southern Colorado with a chance for mountains snow. Overnight lows will dip into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Much colder Tuesday with scattered snow and rain showers. Valley highs will only climb into the upper-30s and low-40s. High pressure will quickly build in behind Tuesday's cold front and temperatures will begin to warm by Wednesday. Highs are back into the low and mid-70s by Friday.