today at 8:08 am
Published 7:23 am

More sunshine but still cool Thursday

3-25 highs

Partly sunny and cool Thursday with highs in the upper-40s and mid-50s.

TODAY: A fairly quiet afternoon across southern Colorado with sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will see scattered snow showers in the mountains this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows Friday will fall into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Considerable cloudiness Friday with scattered rain and snow showers. High temperatures will remain below average, climbing into the low and mid-50s Friday afternoon. Drying out and warming for through the end of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid and upper-60s… and the low-70s by Monday. Our next weather maker and cold-front moves in on Tuesday.

