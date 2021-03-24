Weather Alert: Snow and snow showers Wednesday morning

Weather

WEATHER ALERT: Morning snow and snow showers with slick conditions north of downtown Colorado Springs and across the Palmer Divide.

TODAY: Scattered snow shower into the afternoon and evening. Roads will mainly be on the wet side except in the higher terrain north and west of the Colorado Springs.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold tonight with overnight lows falling into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Another system arrives Thursday night. Rain and snow showers can be expected Friday, warmer temperatures Friday will keep snow levels on the higher side. Drying out and warming up heading into the weekend.