Snow and rain showers early Monday… then partial clearing

Weather

Light to moderate snow will continue to fall through the late morning and then taper off to scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon.

TODAY: Snow and rain showers and cool temperatures for Monday. Skies will begin to clear Monday night.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cold overnight with moring lows Tuesday falling into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy to start the day Tuesday. We'll see increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon with a chance for rain and snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of the precipitation will fall to the west of the I-25 corridor. Temperatures will stay well below average through the end of the workweek.