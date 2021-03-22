Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 8:33 am
Published 7:12 am

Snow and rain showers early Monday… then partial clearing

3-22 HIGHS

Light to moderate snow will continue to fall through the late morning and then taper off to scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon.

TODAY: Snow and rain showers and cool temperatures for Monday. Skies will begin to clear Monday night.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cold overnight with moring lows Tuesday falling into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy to start the day Tuesday. We'll see increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon with a chance for rain and snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of the precipitation will fall to the west of the I-25 corridor. Temperatures will stay well below average through the end of the workweek.

Local Forecast / News / State Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content