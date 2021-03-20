Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Increasing Clouds & Wind – 3/20/2021

Weather

Overview: After a breezy, warm start to the weekend we’re tracking colder air and more chances for some snow.

Today: We expect a mixture of clouds and sun with increasing wind through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s for the plains with 40s and 50s over the mountains.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 30s to near 40 for the plains with 20s over the mountains.

Sunday: Breezy and colder with increasing clouds during the afternoon. By late in the day scattered snow showers should start developing over and near the mountains, with a few rain showers possible over the plains. High temperatures should warm into the 40s to lower 50s along and north of the Arkansas River with 60s possible south of the Arkansas River.

Extended: A period of wind driven snow is likely Sunday night into Monday morning with several inches of snow likely on and near the mountains. It does appear that enough snow will fall to impact travel for many areas along and west of I-25 through the Monday morning commute with a mixture of rain and snow more likely over the far eastern plains. Most of next week looks rather cool with a brief break in precipitation Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning over eastern Colorado before another system possibly brings at least light snow to areas along and west of the I-25 corridor later Tuesday into early Wednesday. Thursday should be a little warmer, but we may have enough cloud cover to block out the sun at times. Scattered snow showers are again possible on Friday.