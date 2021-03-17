Clearing skies and warming up through Saturday

Weather

More sunshine and a warming trend heading into the start of the weekend.

TODAY: Clearing skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-30s to the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Sunrise starts Thursday morning will fall into the upper teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: A wonderful warming trend heading into the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid and upper-50s by Friday… and the mid and upper-60s Saturday. Increasing clouds and a chance for showers Sunday night and Monday.