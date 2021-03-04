Weather Alert: Rain and Snow Thursday afternoon and night

Weather

Weather Alert: Rain and snow this afternoon and tonight with isolated thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and snow showers developing this afternoon. Northern El Paso County and Teller County are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

TONIGHT: Snow will be heavy at times tonight across the Palmer Divide and in the higher terrain west of Colorado Springs. Pockets of heavier rains may impact Colorado Springs and Pueblo for the evening commute.

EXTENDED: Rain and snow will quickly come to an end by sunrise Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies for Friday afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunny and warm heading into the weekend.