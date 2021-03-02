Sunny and warm through Wednesday… Rain and Snow for Thursday

Weather

Sunny skies and mild temperatures through Wednesday afternoon. Rain and snow for Thursday.

TODAY: High-pressure hold sway across southern Colorado with afternoon highs ranging from the upper-50s to the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Generally clear skies and cold morning starts with lows in the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Sunny and mild again Wednesday. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with a chance for mountain snow and rain early Thursday morning. Showers will linger into Thursday afternoon and night. Drying out as we head into the weekend.