Sunny skies and warming up the next few days

Weather

Sunny skies and warming temperatures through Wednesday

TODAY: High pressure builds, providing plenty of sunshine. Highs Monday will still be on the cool side with highs in the mid and upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows dipping into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm Tuesday and Wednesday as highs climb into the 50s and 60s. Our next storm system arrives Thursday morning bringing with it rain across the plains and snow in the mountains.