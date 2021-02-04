Becoming mostly sunny Thursday afternoon and much colder
WEATHER ALERT: Slick roads possible where heavier snow fell overnight. Clearing and cold Thursday afternoon.
TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and chilly this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s and some low-40s.
TONIGHT: Clearing and cold overnight with morning lows in the teens Friday morning.
EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and chilly Friday afternoon across southern Colorado. Snow will fall in the central mountains Friday afternoon and evening.
