Becoming mostly sunny Thursday afternoon and much colder

Weather

WEATHER ALERT: Slick roads possible where heavier snow fell overnight. Clearing and cold Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and chilly this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s and some low-40s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold overnight with morning lows in the teens Friday morning.

EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and chilly Friday afternoon across southern Colorado. Snow will fall in the central mountains Friday afternoon and evening.