Sunny and warm through Wednesday… along with mountain snow

Weather

Sunny skies and very mild the next 48-hours.

TODAY: High pressure dominates Tuesday with highs climbing into the low and mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the NW at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly overnight with lows in low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: On the plains, highs will climb into the low-70s while snow develops in the mountains to our west. Mountain locations will see several inches of snow Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Temperatures will quickly drop on Thursday with scattered snow showers. Highs Thursday will be in the low and mid-30s. Cool temperatures through the weekend.