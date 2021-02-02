Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 7:21 am

Sunny and warm through Wednesday… along with mountain snow

2-2-21 HIGHS

Sunny skies and very mild the next 48-hours.

TODAY: High pressure dominates Tuesday with highs climbing into the low and mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the NW at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly overnight with lows in low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: On the plains, highs will climb into the low-70s while snow develops in the mountains to our west. Mountain locations will see several inches of snow Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Temperatures will quickly drop on Thursday with scattered snow showers. Highs Thursday will be in the low and mid-30s. Cool temperatures through the weekend.

Local Forecast / State Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content