Mostly cloudy and mild Monday

Weather

Increasing clouds and mild temperatures Monday.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy skies and light winds Monday afternoon. Highs Monday will climb into the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cold overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will fall into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Mild and above-average temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-60s. Snow is forecast to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday and lasting through Thursday morning. Snow showers are in the forecast for Colorado Springs and Pueblo… but it is currently looking like a low impact event.