Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Increasing Wind – 1/23/2021

Overview: After a windy, warmer start to the weekend we expect colder air, more clouds, and a chance for a little light snow early next week. Accumulating snow will likely fall over the ski resorts this weekend! The rest of the week should slowly warm and remain dry over eastern Colorado.

Today: Partly cloudy and breezy to windy at times with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the I-25 corridor, perhaps lower 60s for the far eastern plains, and mainly 30s to lower 40s for our local mountain communities and the high mountain valleys. The wind will be strongest over and near the mountains southwest of Pueblo where gusts over 40 mph are likely this afternoon, but many other areas will also be windy a times during the day.

Tonight: A shallow layer of colder air should put an end to the strongest wind gusts as it moves from north to south through the night. By morning, low clouds, patchy freezing fog and some flurries are likely to develop behind the cold front over the plains. Low temperatures should fall into the 20s for the plains with teens over the mountains.

Sunday: Low lying areas are likely to remain buried under a blanket of low clouds for much of the day while the higher terrain may see some sun occasionally before scattered snow showers begin developing over the eastern mountains late. Colder and breezy at times with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most areas.

Extended: Light accumulations of snow could fall over parts of eastern Colorado Sunday night into early Monday morning possibly leading to some slick travel, and while some moderate snowfall accumulations could fall over the mountains southwest of Pueblo, it does not appear the snow will be particularly heavy for most areas. Decreasing clouds and chilly on Monday with high temperatures only in the 30s. Another wave could kick off at least some scattered snow showers Monday night into Tuesday, and possibly produce another round of at least lightly accumulating snow before the weather dries out and begins to warm up through the end of next week. Mountain wave clouds could be thick on Thursday, and Friday will likely feature increasing wind.