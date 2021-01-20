Sunny skies and very mild temperatures Wednesday

Weather

Sunny, mild, and breezy for Wednesday afternoon with highs well above average.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and low-60s today. Winds will be breezy out of the NW at 10-15 mph and gusting to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Generally clear and cold overnight. Lows Thursday morning will dip into the mid-20s with light winds.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and mild Thursday with highs in the mid and upper-50s. Increasing clouds and cooler Friday. Snow in the mountains will be heavy Friday afternoon and through the day on Saturday with the highest snow totals in the San Juan mountains. Very little accumulating snow can be expected in Colorado Springs or Pueblo. Just a small chance for showers Saturday and Sunday.