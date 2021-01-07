Partly cloudy and mild today… then tracking Saturday snow

Weather

Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures the next couple of days. And we're tracking snow for Saturday.

TODAY: Peeks of sunshine and mild temperatures Thursday afternoon with highs topping out in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in the teens.

EXTENDED: Increasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures ahead on Friday. An area of low pressure drops into southern Colorado Saturday morning. Snow will begin Saturday morning and intensify Saturday afternoon. This is a quick-moving system and skies will begin to clear by Sunday morning.